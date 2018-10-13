This is the most organised woman in Australia

Roxi’s fridge is the envy of anyone who hates food waste. Picture: Supplied

IT MAY only be October, but these meticulous mums have completely finished their Christmas shopping. Presents wrapped, cards signed, Santa ready.

And one even finished in June. Yes, June.

Queensland mother of two, Roxi Sam, has already bought and wrapped 32 presents - which she did back in July. Her haul is cleverly hidden from her nine and five-year-old children where no one would dare look - in tubs labelled "old tax papers".

"I had to buy for both sets of grandparents, my two children, my partner, two of my closest friends and their five children," she told news.com.au

"I shopped at Bunnings, Kmart, Target, Big W and online, and spent about $1700, with $1000 of that going to a motorbike.

"I started in April and finished in early July."

Roxi had all her presents wrapped in July. And that’s not the only way she’s winning in the organisation front. Picture: Morgan Paramore photography

So, is she always this organised? The short answer is yes. Absolutely.

"My home is minimalistic and beautiful organised - everything in its place makes life so easy," she said.

"I sit down and write down everybody's name and think of what they need or want, and then make up a list which is normally an A4 page.

"I hide them inside tubs labelled 'old tax papers' because who would want to look at old tax paperwork, and the bigger items stay at a friend's place."

She encouraged fellow parents to only buy their kids what they would need and love, and said organisation starts with your surroundings.

"Keep your counters clear - a clean and organised home makes a clean and organised mind that can accomplish so much," she said.

"Always write a list and stick to it - and treat yourself to a caramel latte and some cake when you're done because you deserve it," she laughed.

If you’ve ever had to clean out gross old food that should have been thrown out months ago, you’ll be jealous of Roxi’s fridge. Picture: Supplied

Allyson Close has seven children aged from six to 23 and has finished her festive shopping with a tally of 43 presents.

"I shop whenever I see things on sale," she said.

"Target is great for clearance toys and clothes - the kids are all getting pyjamas that I paid $2 for at a mid-year clearance.

"I also include envelopes with activities I buy from Groupon during the year to keep them busy in the holidays.

"Last year we had things like mini golf, rock climbing and a wildlife park."

Ms Close is so organised she buys for the next year in the Boxing Day sales.

"I officially finished in June but I still buy little bits and pieces if I see amazing prices," she said.

"I always think I won't have enough and then I end up with far too much - but I am crazy organised in general.

"I live on a very limited budget so the more organised I am the better.

"I wrap as I buy and hide them on top of linen cupboards.

"My tip would be to set a budget every year and divide it by the weeks - I allow myself $20 a week for Christmas and put it into a separate account, so when I see a good deal I can buy it.

"Be organised. Write a list of what you want to buy them and when you see it on special, cross it off.

"Write everything down so you don't double up and don't pay full price for anything - there is always a bargain to be had!"

Allyson Close finished her Christmas shopping in June.

Sydney mother of four Katherine Citroni said it's taken a lot of practice to get as organised as she is - but it's worth it.

"Starting in January every year I buy a $100 gift card every month for Christmas time to use on either food over Christmas or presents," she said.

"Starting in June - or earlier if I feel up to it - I start getting movie vouchers, zoo tickets, bowling vouchers and things like that.

"Every year it varies in regards to presents, but normally they get about four each - one big present each, and the rest will be in gift vouchers for things like movies, bowling and activities they can do during the school holidays with friends.

"I wrap all presents the same, including Santa ones because we label our presents so the kids know."

She said the key was to have a plan.

"It's really important to remember that it's not a big deal if you can't afford it one month - if you start early in the year, you'll have plenty of time to sort it all out, and kids don't need a million toys or electronics.

"Gift vouchers can be given so many ways - get creative.

"Last year I gave my son a shadow box with money, chocolates, vouchers, and he used the shadow box to frame his state league jersey."