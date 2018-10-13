Honey Badger’s embarrassing no-show

Nick Cummins, better known as the Honey Badger, ditched two scheduled book signing appearances on Saturday.

NICK Cummins has proven once again that he is absolutely useless at commitment, cancelling the first two scheduled appearances of his national book tour today.

The Bachelor star's first book, The Honey Badger Guide To Life, went on sale on Tuesday.

Pan Macmillan timed its release with the finale of his reality romance show last week, but that decision has caused chaos.

Cummins was a no-show at his planned appearances for the book, which already required panicked last-minute edits, including a cover change to remove "love tips".

A publishing source told News Corp that Pan Macmillan "thought they were sitting on a gold mine" when they presented the original cover and text to senior executives earlier this year.

The book was previously titled The Honey Badger Guide To Life (and Love) and included a chapter on love advice, but the version currently on sale omits all mentions of romance.

Cummins shocked fans when he chose not to pick either of the show's final two contestants, Sophie Teiman and Brittany Hockley, as his partner.

For the past few weeks Cummins has been hiding from the media in Papua New Guinea, walking the Kokoda Track.

He was hounded by photographers upon his return to Brisbane on Thursday, and when asked to explain himself said: "It was six months ago mate … I think we're all over it … I think you need to get over it."

The cover of The Bachelor star Nick Cummins' new book, which he doesn’t seem keen to promote.

It was a massive backflip for the publicity hungry Cummins, who happily pocketed the reported $250,000 fee from Channel 10 to appear on The Bachelor, as well as lucrative pay cheques from numerous endorsement deals.

At the beginning of this month, an eager publicist sent media outlets a list of Cummins' scheduled book tour appearances at Big W stores and book shops around the country.

He was supposed to appear at two Big W outlets today - at Erina Fair on the NSW central coast and at Warringah Mall on Sydney's northern beaches, but cancelled at the last minute.

News.com.au's emails, calls and texts to Cummins' publicist went unanswered, but employees at both shopping centres confirmed the events had been cancelled.

Nick Cummins’ representatives have gone to ground after the commitment-shy star pulled out of book signing events.

"We're sorry to break the news but wish to advise that Nick Cummins' appearance/book signing of The Honey Badger Guide To Life scheduled for today in Big W has unfortunately been cancelled," Erina Fair Shopping Centre wrote on its Facebook page this morning.

A similar message was posted on the Warringah Mall page.

"Unfortunately Nick Cummins aka The Honey Badger, has had to cancel today's book signing at Big W Westfield Warringah Mall. Ah shucks Nick, now we know how those Bachelorettes felt," the post read.

The Honey Badger has been hounded since dumping both finalists on The Bachelor finale.

The hundreds of fans who commented on both posts had little sympathy for Cummins.

"What a loser. Can't commit to anything," commented one woman. "Can that man disappoint people anymore than he already has?" wrote another.

"Couldn't even commit to a book signing," one person wrote. "Guess he 'wasn't ready'," said another.

"I guess his head was cloudy and he couldn't, in good conscience, commit to signing books for an hour," one woman joked.

"Gee he has really come up in the world … Big W book signing!!!" wrote another.

Fans weren’t happy about Nick Cummins’ eleventh hour cancellation of his book-signing events.

When Cummins' was grilled by Lisa Wilkinson on The Project last Sunday night, he said he didn't want to pick a girl he knew he would soon break up with.

"Why would I go in and start something that has a high potential of three months down the track breaking her heart, you know? I'd rather make a very hard decision then at that point to save a big scar on the heart later," he told Wilkinson.

During the finale, Cummins claimed he "hates" hurting people.

"I just know in my heart that I did the right thing," he said.

"There are two amazing women walking out of my life. It wouldn't be fair to enter into something that a few months down the track I would be breaking her heart.

"I came here for a chance at love and now I'm going to have to start again," adding, optimistically, "she's out there!"

Nick Cummins is copping it lately, and he’s unlikely to get a reprieve after disappointing fans. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Cummins' agent Nick Fordham, the brother of radio and TV host Ben Fordham, who also represents Lisa Wilkinson, said the outcome of last week's finale had only "enhanced" the Honey Badger's reputation and brand value.

"Nick showed great integrity and character and held true to his values during the entire series," he told News Corp.

"His commercial partnerships are rock solid and he is definitely not short of opportunities."