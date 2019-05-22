The ballet world calls Alfie's name

ALFIE Shacklock is a 14-year-old who is already dancing his mark on the world.

Last week the Dance Centre Peregian Springs student returned from a one- week training scholarship in Switzerland at the Panz Academy in Zurich.

"It was a great experience,” he said.

"While I was there I was offered a full-time placement.”

While the talented dancer has big a decision ahead on whether to take up the opportunity, his dream has always been to dance.

"I started dancing when I was four, so I have been dancing for 10 years.”

"I love being able to perform on stage and the hard work.”

Before his week in Switzerland, Alfie competed in the Alana Haines Australasian Awards in Wellington, New Zealand, over the Easter weekend.

"I performed a classical variation and a contemporary variation,” Alfie said.

"There were 400 kids in my section.”

Alfie advanced to the finals where he was crowned overall winner for audience choice in the supreme section.

"I was absolutely so happy to be in the finals.”

Alfie trains 25 hours a week and this year began home schooling to concentrate on his dancing.

Dad Ian said he was proud of his son's hard work.

"He has found something he loves,” Mr Shacklock said.

"He works hard and he deserves it. It's always nice to see your child succeed.”

Alfie said he was grateful for the support and encouragement from his teachers, family and fiends.

"I am very lucky to have them,” he said.

Alfie is set to attend a summer school at the Royal Ballet in London later in the year.

"My dream is to be a professional dancer in the Royal Ballet.”