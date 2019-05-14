The beach is alive to the sound of music

IN VOICE: Noosa Chorale members are ready to sing up a storm as they warm up with a beach promotional appearance which turned heads.

IN VOICE: Noosa Chorale members are ready to sing up a storm as they warm up with a beach promotional appearance which turned heads. Contributed

EARLY morning joggers on Noosa Beach missed a stride or two last week when 48 singers from Noosa Chorale turned up at the Coast Guard Tower at The Spit for a publicity photo shoot.

And they were given an impromptu concert when the choristers sang a chorus from the Verdi Requiem which they are performing on Sunday, May 26, at the Noosa Leisure Centre.

The choir members, dressed in their formal concert uniform, waved at photographer Cathy Finch's drone snapping them as they paddled in the surf.

They then posed for more photographs with a five-man team of lifesavers from Noosa Heads Surf Club, led by Patrol Captain Andrew Bock, who drove up to see what was happening on the northern end of the beach.

Chorale president Gai Ramsay agreed it was unusual for a concert hall choir, which specialises in great classical music, to select sea and sand as a location for publicity.

"People come to Noosa to enjoy our beaches and our national parks. Some come for a holiday and some to stay and we felt we should show them Noosa is more than a sub-tropical paradise. It is a place where the arts flourish and have for a long time.

"The chorale was founded in 1994 and we are celebrating our silver anniversary year with 185 singers and musicians performing the Verdi Requiem. We're converting the Leisure Centre into an auditorium and, in terms of numbers of performers, it will be the biggest ever indoor concert in Noosa.

"We're also combining with Noosa Radio which is broadcasting the concert live to their own listeners and streaming world-wide.”

Gai said the choir was a newly minted member of Tourism Noosa. "We think we have something that adds to the diversity of what's available for people who want to come here.

"We asked Coast Guard Noosa for permission to include the tower and I would like to thank its volunteers as well as the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club for sending the patrol and adding such colour to the shoot,” she said.

Jim Fagan