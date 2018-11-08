The bell rings at Hemingway

Unit 8 Hemingway, 19 Russell St, Noosaville, goes to auction on Saturday at 1pm.

IT'S a top apartment in the highly-sought Hemingway Villas at Noosaville. Unit 8, 19 Russell St is on the top floor and at the northern end of the riverside complex.

Little wonder that Gillian McCauley and Kym de Warren of Richardson & Wrench Noosa received an incredible amount of interest for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the Hemingway-themed building that has sold ahead of Friday's scheduled auction.

"We received an auction-stopping offer,'' Gillian said. "We had to present it.

"We have had such success with auctions, there is a real buzz in the air.

"This apartment attracted so much inquiry, it was ridiculous.

"We were dealing with multiple offers in the end. There's some very disappointed people.''

The location near the river and between Hastings St and Gympie Tce was a major drawcard.

It saw interest from New Zealand, local and interstate.

"It was across the board,'' Gillian said. "There is real excitement around auctions at the moment.

"The Noosa market is very healthy. There have been some great results.

"We are finding a lot of success with four-week auction campaigns.''

Other auctions Richardson & Wrench Noosa have scheduled for Friday include apartments in Netanya, On the Beach, and The Sebel Noosa.

Shane McCauley, who is taking 316 Netanya to the market with Frank Milat at noon, said the iconic Noosa complex has been enjoying a good run in the past six months.

"It's the Raffles of Noosa,'' he said. "This mid-floor unit is north facing onto Main Beach, with views of First Point.''

Judging by the amount of interest in the one-bedroom, one-bathroom beachfront unit 18 On the Beach, Shane said he would be surprised if it did not sell at auction at 2pm.

Meanwhile the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment 423 The Sebel has seen very active interest ahead of Friday's 1pm auction.

"It's a stunning apartment,'' he said, "the largest floorplan in the building and overlooks Noosa River.

"We are finding existing owners in the building from Sydney and Melbourne have friends coming up and looking to buy.''