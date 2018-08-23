‘Drowning in tears’: Big Bang shock

After 12 seasons, the popular TV series is going out with a bang. Picture: Supplied

THE Big Bang Theory is … going out with a Bang.

After 12 seasons and a record-breaking 279 episodes, The Big Bang Theory will air its final-ever episode in May 2019.

Actress Kaley Cuoco, who has starred in the series since its premiere, confirmed the news on Instagram and revealed she is "drowning in tears."

Despite rumours that the sit-com's network, CBS, was considering a 13th season of the top-rating series, executive producer Chuck Lorre has decided it's all over.

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close," WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

The Big Bang Theory has been one of the biggest shows on television. Season 11 averaged 18.9 million viewers, identical to Season 10.

The news of the show's ending was met with a lot of enthusiasm on social media.

The decision to end The Big Bang Theory is the only thing that makes sense so far in 2018. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 22, 2018

Modern Family's ending next year, Big Bang Theory's ending next year, it's like we're getting a tired sitcom cleanse, this truly is the golden age of television — jon butter (@threecowboyhats) August 22, 2018

The Big Bang Theory is officially ending after this season.



Many people will say it should have ended long ago, but in any case, Bye-zinga. — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 22, 2018

"The Big Bang Theory has been the defining comedy of its generation," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said.

"All of us at the Network take exceptional pride in this series that uniquely combines creative genius, commercial ratings success, cultural influence and characters who became so popular, they are easily known by just one name. We're incredibly grateful for our partnership with Warner Bros., Chuck Lorre Productions and a brilliant cast and crew that has made such a 'big bang' and lasting legacy on the television landscape."

Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons). Picture: Getty Images

The Big Bang Theory is over. Picture: Supplied

Since its 2007 debut, the series has received 52 Emmy nominations - and won 10.

In 2015, the University of California Los Angeles announced their first-ever scholarship, created by and named for a television series.

The Big Bang Theory Scholarship supports undergraduate students who need financial aid and are pursuing their higher education in STEM fields: Science, Technology, Engineering and mathematics.