Menu
Login
Sunshine Coast residents pay on average $8 each a year in fines.
Sunshine Coast residents pay on average $8 each a year in fines. Brett Wortman
News

The bizarre Coast council fines helping rake in $670k extra

23rd Apr 2018 5:00 AM

DID you know releasing a helium balloon could cost you $252? Or if the back of your car comes out further than your letterbox you could be stung $94?

These are some of the fines that exist on the Sunshine Coast and which helped the council rake in an extra $674,449 over two years from 2015-2017.

The average Coast resident paid about $8 worth of fines last financial year.

Gold Coast residents were hardest hit with an extra $7 million in fines handed out over the past two years and a total of $19 million last year.

Fines issues by Brisbane City Council increased from $34.2 million in 2015-16 to $43.3 million in 2016-27. The average resident paid $36.56 in fines last financial year.

balloons brisbane city council fines gold coast council parking fine revenue raising sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Tewantin teen missing since Tuesday

    Tewantin teen missing since Tuesday

    Breaking Police ask for public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Tewantin

    Z-Star Delta's J landing

    Z-Star Delta's J landing

    News Soundfeast presents stunning act

    Local Partners