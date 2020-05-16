The Black Dog is ‘burnt off’ by e-bike trials

IF YOU want to feel happy “go and ride and e-bike.”

That is a key finding of CQ University’s Noosa Campus’s Dr Carina Anderson who has just revealed the findings of last year’s e-bike research project aimed at reducing car travel in the Noosa Shire while assessing the health and wellbeing impacts of the commuter trial.

Undertaken in partnership with Zero Emissions Noosa and sponsored by e-bike trial supplier Giant Bicycles of Noosa, they recruited Noosa workers for 12 weeks who were encouraged to ride to work and for leisure.

“There has been really no research in Australia on the mental health benefits of e-bikes,” Dr Anderson said.

“What we found was that when people used their e-bikes we found they were a lot happier, they had decreased levels of depression, stress and anxiety.

Zero Emissions Noosa is keen to promote the use of e-bikes.

“The more they rode their e-bikes the more that their depression and anxiety went down.”

Dr Anderson said one quote from a participant was: “Mentally it made me feel good, it just made me feel happy.”

“I’d really like to have the finding have an impact on statewide level because the implications for mental health benefits was just outstanding,” Dr Anderson said.

“People didn’t ride their bikes for the environment, they weren’t trying to save the planet ... they want to feel better.

Dr Anderson, a happy e-bike convert herself, said the electric motor encourages riders to travel distances or up hills “a lot easier” while also enjoying a moderate amount of exercise.

“You can get to work arriving not hot and sweaty,” she said, “and everyone just loved it,” she said.

“The plan is now to present the findings to the Noosa Council and the Sunshine Coast Council.”

Dr Anderson said the upshot was people were feeling physically healthier as they were still using their muscles.

“It’s about getting outside more, being out in nature and when you’re out on a bike you’re getting more social connections than they would normally have.

“People would ask them about the e-bikes and (they said) riding a bike again made them feel like a kid again,” she said.

Her ultimate goal would be to see ebike fleets used as a different means of public transport.

“When that happens we’re going to end up with a happier and healthier nation”.

A number of the commuters have since happily purchased thir own e-bikes