The business mentor’s bible

GOOD READ: Michael Donovan will sign copies of his book The Art of the Business Mentor on October 10 at The J. Picture: Alan Lander

GOOD READ: Michael Donovan will sign copies of his book The Art of the Business Mentor on October 10 at The J. Picture: Alan Lander

WHAT’S the difference between business coaching and mentoring?

That’s something you can ask master mentor and notable Noosa business identity Michael Donovan – or better still, buy his new book, The Art of the Business Mentor, at its launch at 10am on October 10.

That’s the tenth of the tenth of the tenth, so it should be easy to remember.

Mentoring is a worldwide business aid, and with local organisation Business Mentors Noosa having already assisted more than 400 companies, it’s not a new concept here.

But no one in Australia has written a book on it – until now.

“It’s a 15-year compilation of being a mentor,” Mr Donovan said of the book’s contents.

“It’s a handbook for mentors and mentees about the process.

“I believe there is no other book like it in Australia, while there are plenty in Europe and the US.

“It’s 132 pages for those wishing to mentor or already are and the techniques involved.

“I have trained about 600 people and rather than waste the experience I wrote the book.”

Mr Donovan has worked in a huge range of organisations, including the Brisbane and Sydney Convention and Visitors Bureaus, the NSW Co-Op program, Sydney’s Nimrod Theatre, Tourism Noosa, Best Western and the Noosa Biosphere.

Importantly, he has also spent four years working with BMN and has nothing but praise for its work.

“They are terrific people doing a terrific job. The exposure is deserved,” he said.

Mr Donovan said BMN was “so happy with the outcome” of the book it was partnering in its launch.

He will be signing copies of the book and selling them at a discounted price at the Noosa launch, to which some 500 people have been invited, including Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, the mayor and deputy mayor, Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Janet Kake and BMN president Scott Williams.

The book launch will start at 10am on Thursday, October 10, at The J in Noosa Junction.

“The book is being marketed through social media, not bookshops,” Mr Donovan said.

“I have engaged a youthful social media company.”