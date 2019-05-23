The buzz over Noosa's car alternatives

This trike electric option is from Movement Tech

THE "transport disruptions” are coming to Noosa.

The upcoming Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo will provide a great opportunity to check out emerging smaller electric transport options which can replace cars for many journeys.

"Of course we will have a terrific range of electric cars, but equally importantly the smaller electric transport options will also be on show,” expo co-ordinator Vivien Griffin said.

"We will have a wide range of electric bikes, with local retailers Ecotekk, Giant, Coastal Greaser Bikes and Le Cyclo Sportif all supporting the Expo and coming along with their models.

"The expo is a great opportunity to check out the different models, and find one that suits you, and have a trial ride as well.

"Electric scooters are also beginning to attract interest, and Voltrium Scooters will be bringing both stand up and sit-on models to try out.

"Movement Tech have a great trike option, and Cycle Power have a trike electric bike for greater stability and cargo capacity.

"Electron Motor Scooters will be bringing their electric model and E-Motion Concepts will be showcasing the eye-catching three- wheeler Zbee.”

All these options are emerging as low emission, low cost and fun alternatives to the second motor car, always a major household expense.

They can be used for journeys to work or to the beach, zip through congestion and eliminate parking problems.

"I definitely recommend coming along, chat to the exhibitors, go for a trial ride and find out if one suits you,” Ms Griffin said.

The expo will be on Saturday, June 22 at the Aussie Rules Grounds, Weyba Rd, Noosaville, from 10am-2pm and entry is free.

More information go to: www.noosaevexpo.com or phone 0407116105.