The Coast runner who clocked 10,000km in one year

Ryan Crawford ran more than 10,000km in 2020. Picture: Mick O’Brien

He notched up an astonishing 10,000km and had some epic victories in 2020 but the “best is yet to come” for ultrarunner Ryan Crawford.

The Cooroy endurance athlete clocked up the epic running feat just prior to New Year’s Eve to cap a huge 12 months of road and trail running.

Crawford entered plenty of long distance races in 2020 and at one point was even running 42.2km a day almost five days a week.

He cracked the 7000km mark in 2019 but was a little surprised to surge to even greater heights in 2020.

Ryan Crawford ran more than 10,000km in 2020. Picture: Strava

“I know all the marathons I was doing there added up I guess but overall it wasn’t really a planned goal from the start of the year - It’s pretty full on,” he said.

“I was on about 8000km (a couple months from the end of the year) and I thought I’d get close to 10.

“The last month and a half I made that my goal of getting to 10,000 and I shocked myself really.”

While focused on his events, Crawford was still considering the possibility of besting the mark this year.

“Me being me I was always think can I beat it, so I think maybe I should go for 11,000 or 12,000km,” he said.

“I’ve got heaps of events (this year) so I’ll be definitely focusing on them and I know the training will be same.

“So, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s (running total) around the same.”

Cooroy's Ryan Crawford at the Blackall 100 in 2019. Picture: Steve O’Keeffe - SOK Images

Total distance achievement aside, Crawford’s running also paid plenty of dividends in the competitive world of ultra-marathon racing in 2020.

Among his triumphs he won the 100km Caboolture Historical Village Dusk to Dawn and Brisbane Valley Rail Trail 200 mile (321.868km) events.

The latter took him just over 48 hours to complete.

He also took out the Clint Eastwood Last One Standing race.

He clocked up 37 laps, well over 200km, to win that event.

Crawford, who moved to a new home just outside Gympie before Christmas, also contested the Big Dog’s World Championship event as part of the Australian team.

“I had a great year,” he said.

“I achieved heaps, got some great results and I’ve also learned heaps on a couple of the bigger races that I did.”

And he has jam-packed year on the radar in 2021 too.

He’ll kick-off the year with the Hares & Hounds 50km ultra at Woodford on January 10.

He also has the UTA 100 held in the Blue Mountains, Brisbane Valley Rail Trail 200 mile and Last One Standing events as major goals among his busy schedule of racing.

“I know if I keep rolling I still believe the best is yet to come,” he said.

“I’ve just got to keep focused and doing what I’m doing.