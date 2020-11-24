The companies hiring big before Christmas

Australia Post has started the largest recruiting drive in its history. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Penny Stephens

Australia Post has started the largest recruiting drive in its history. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Penny Stephens

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the nation's economy hard with many businesses closing their doors, rising unemployment and more than one million Australians already out of work.

But experts say there are still plenty of jobs available, and job seekers just need to know where to look.

Founder of jobs platform WorkApp, Shane Wallace, said job vacancies on his site had shot up 40 per cent during November.

Among the Aussie companies hiring big before Christmas is Australia Post, which has started the largest recruitment drive in its history.

The nation's postal service is looking to bring on another 4000 workers over the next three months, with roles available in delivery driving, processing, forklift driving and other areas of the business.

National real estate firm Upside Realty is looking to bring on agents in every city it operates in across the country, with full-time roles available in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

Dan Murphy’s has jobs available before Christmas.

If you're into delivery driving, courier chain ANC Delivers is on the hunt for owner-drivers to deliver packages for national retailers like Bunnings, Ikea, Telstra and JB Hi-Fi.

The company is looking to bring on 250 people before Christmas and about another 100 afterwards, with jobs available across the country.

Several large retail chains are also hiring right now, including Bunnings, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths and Coles.

There's also hundreds of jobs on offer at bottle shops BWS and Dan Murphy's, with many of the roles available in regional NSW, including the Central Coast, Newcastle and the ACT.

WorkApp founder Shane Wallace says job seekers just need to know where to look. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

Large retails stores including Bunnings have jobs available. Picture: Keryn Stevens

Mr Wallace said applying for a new job was all about getting the attention of possible employers.

"That might mean coming up with a novel way of presenting your experience or yourself, or it could be just doing some background research on the role rather than just copy-pasting your CV hundreds of times," he said.

"I'd recommend keeping your CV short and to the point and don't be shy to sell yourself and your achievements."

More than 30,000 Australians have lost their jobs in the last month.

Mr Wallace said although the landscape was very different, it was not impossible to get a job.

"Go out there and put your name down, just don't be disheartened if it doesn't happen straight away," he said.

Originally published as The companies hiring big before Christmas