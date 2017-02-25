The couple who kept Halse Lodge from falling down

PICTURE PERFECT: Paul Stagg holds up pictures of Halse Lodge from 1929 and 1989.

HALSE Lodge is a building with so much history it's bursting at the beams with memories and tales.

The heritage-listed Queenslander, built in 1880, is now a backpacker hostel, with an attached restaurant and bar popular among locals and tourists for years.

But before it was a backpackers, it was a guest house run by Marijke and Paul Stagg.

Under their management, Halse Lodge became a hub for artists, academics and eccentrics, a holiday house for some of Australia's most creative brains, as well as a familiar home for the ever-wandering.

Marijke and Paul recalled how the eight short but unforgettable years began.

"We were always interested in Halse Lodge, there was always people coming and going," Paul said.

"We knew the church wanted to restore it but they were at a bit of a loss as to how to go about restoring it."

The Anglican Church was the owner of Halse Lodge and its property, acquiring it as the former Hillcrest Guest House in 1959 and renaming it after Archbishop Reginald Halse.

Paul got in touch with a friend, iconic Australian architect Maurice Hurst.

After a walk around the property, Maurice and Paul approached the church with some suggestions for restoring it.

"That sparked a walk around the property, Maurice and I. The roof was rusty, kitchen was, well, diabolical is really the only way to put it.

"Maurice gets out a scribble of paper as we walk around

"We went to the church, Maurice said 'we've got some good ideas about it'.

"We said we'll fit it out with period furniture, fit out the kitchen, we'll occupy the old kitchen as a flat.

"The kitchen was too far away. There needs to be a portal between the kitchen and entrance - hither to that, the entrance was a stairway tacked on to the side of the building."

Paul said it was a major restoration project, taking six months from May to November, 1988.

Once complete, Halse Lodge felt more up to date. Every room was connected, a new kitchen and conference room were built, there were guest rooms and a honeymoon suite - "the only room with a double bed," Marijke said.

"We were offered a lease by Norman Reed, the registrar of the church," Paul said.

"We moved in on November 30, 1988 - I remember the day because it was my birthday."

Paul and Marijke moved in with their two young sons and became the full-time caretakers and hosts of the elegant, historic lodgings.

This is the time that Halse Lodge came alive.

"We filled the place with our things - we had antiques, big pine wood tables, a huge art collection, Australiana books, every kind of board game, chess, you name it," Marijke said.

"The first groups it welcomed were church groups.

"Then we had music, art, conferences, academics, sport, writing groups.

"A doctor or a musician would stay, and then the next time they'd bring their students

"It grew and grew and became something else, somewhere academics and artists and families would come and have parties and long dinners and lunches."

They made quite a team, with Marijke's passion for culture and Paul's enthusiasm for hospitality.

Undeniably they had a strong work ethic and a dedication to making Halse Lodge a cherished part of every guest's holiday.

"We were adventurous people," Marijke said.

"We were interested in culture, art, good food - Paul was an unbelievable cook.

"When he was making dinner, half the guests would be in the kitchen sticking their noses in, going, 'what's on tonight, Paul?'"

"Marijke's passions were part and parcel with Halse Lodge," Paul added.

"Yes, I was into arts and culture..." Marijke said.

"- More than that, you were into life," Paul said.

To set the tone of the hour, the day usually kicked off with easy listening classical music and often finished with reggae, rock and pop after dinner, played from a big CD player in the dining room.

"An Italian woman stayed with us and she said, 'I want to bake a cake'," Marijke said.

"So we said, 'okay, you can bake a cake, but what for?'

"She said it was her birthday - so we threw her a birthday party."

Marijke said Paola's party was one of those evenings Halse was famous for - dozens of guests coming together to enjoy a drink and a laugh, dancing the night away and leaving as good friends.

"There was a CD player downstairs, in the morning I'd put on Chopin, Beethoven, very classical, easy to listen to," Marijke said.

"Then throughout the day I'd change it to something a bit more up beat like Pavarotti. Then at night we'd party, we'd put on Gypsy Kings, reggae, pop stuff, the Eagles.

"We'd have these huge dinners, with all these wonderful people.

"We'd all eat dinner and talk for hours and the conversation was so stimulating, so exciting, it'd keep you up at night.

"We were packed to the gunnels with holiday-makers, and one Japanese girls asks if we have accommodation.

"I said, we can put you in the conference room, there's a bed in there.

"So it was after dinner, and we were packing away. I asked her if there was anything she'd like to eat.

"She said, 'yes, I'd like some cheese and biscuits, please'.

"So I brought her a plate of cheese and biscuits and I said, a bit facetiously, 'is there anything else you'd like?'

"And she said, 'do you have a piano?' And I said 'yes we do'.

"So we all went to the conference centre, she started to play this exquisite classical music. We were all sitting on the floor listening for a long time.

"Then somebody said, 'this is boring, do you know any boogie music?'

"And she did, she started playing some real boogie woogie music, and we all got up and danced. It was the best evening.

"We had the Sydney Chamber Orchestra stay with us. The Queensland State Choir, opera singers, art master classes that would go for a week.

"Academic conferences. Agroup of Oxford university students.

"Holiday times were so amazing."

In 1994 the Anglican Church instated a new registrar, who, Paul and Marijke said, wasn't interested in the history or culture of Halse Lodge - so Paul and Marijke applied to have Halse Lodge heritage listed.

With the support of the local chapter of the National Trust and committed Noosa folk, including the late DrNancy Cato, Halse Lodge was listed in March 1994.

In 1995 the church selected Noosa lawyer Drew Pearson and developer David Barnes to take charge of redeveloping Halse Lodge, hoping to avoid a court battle.

The Staggs agreed to a financial settlement to avoid further legal action and handed over the lease in February 1996.

Mr Pearson remains the leaseholder of Halse Lodge, recently celebrating 21 years as a backpackers.

Without Paul and Marijke's dedication to Halse, it's hard to imagine it would still be standing today.

"It made me who I am now," Marijke said.

"It stretched me but all the amazing people we'd meet, the weird and the wonderful, it made it so worthwhile.

"We had friends who stayed there who we're still very close friends. We kept friends with everyone who worked there."

"It was rewarding," Paul said.

"It was emotionally rewarding, it was artistically rewarding, it was historically rewarding."