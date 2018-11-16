Menu
Login
The $59 snowy aspen tree from Target … this is what all the fuss is about. Picture: Target Mums Australia Facebook
The $59 snowy aspen tree from Target … this is what all the fuss is about. Picture: Target Mums Australia Facebook
Smarter Shopping

Cult Target item that keeps selling out

16th Nov 2018 3:31 AM

There is a shopping frenzy happening around the country at the moment and it involves a humble plastic Christmas tree.

The Target Mums Australia Facebook page has been awash with posts from people hunting down the illusive $59 snowy aspen Christmas tree.

It's at the point where they are being sold for inflated prices on eBay, such is the thirst for this magical tree.

 

The $59 snowy aspen tree from Target is hot property.
The $59 snowy aspen tree from Target is hot property.

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

 

The $59 snowy aspen tree from Target is hot property.
The $59 snowy aspen tree from Target is hot property.

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

So what does the damn snowy aspen look like? Why all the fuss?

The smug posts from people who have scored one are coming thick and fast on social media.

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

 

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

It's become such a "thing" that it has taken on a comedic element.

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

Eventually, some people felt things had gone too far:

 

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

Some people are well and truly over it. These people are being called "grinches" by others in the group.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

Emma Duxbury-Thompson, Target Australia's head of design/hardgoods, told news.com.au: "Our Christmas trees this year have been hugely popular with our snowy aspen tree being a massive hit with customers already.

"I think it has worked so well because we were able to deliver a stylish boutique-looking tree at a really affordable $59 price for our customers. It's the alignment of current trends, affordability and quality which we think makes this tree such a success.

"The buzz on social media and reviews we have been getting across all our trees have been amazing and we love that customers are sharing their styled trees on social media this festive season.

"There are still some snowy aspen trees scattered in stores across Australia that are selling really quickly."

Let the treasure hunt begin.

christmas editors picks shopping smarter shopping snowy aspen tree target

Top Stories

    'Tuking' in with shining example of Noosa's way to go

    'Tuking' in with shining example of Noosa's way to go

    News Noosa urged to support solar travels as solar tuk tuk takes off on epic trip

    • 16th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    24hr Doonan hospice in demand

    24hr Doonan hospice in demand

    News Nine guests in six weeks receive care

    Refugees are welcome in Noosa

    Refugees are welcome in Noosa

    News Council to declare Welcome Zone

    Looking to prevent Noosa locals going hungry

    Looking to prevent Noosa locals going hungry

    News Woolies and OzHarvest join forces

    Local Partners