The darkness of child sexual abuse that lurks in paradise

She was so emotionally scarred, she couldn't even spit the words out of her mouth in court and had to write them down.

She was so emotionally scarred, she couldn't even spit the words out of her mouth in court and had to write them down.

TWO days I have been on the Fraser Coast, and already we have published three stories of child sexual abuse.

In all three cases it has been a man, a father figure, taking advantage of young girls, and I am told stories coming through our courts like this are as common as drink driving and parking fines.

It makes me sick to the stomach.

For such an idyllic region which is known internationally as a slice of paradise on the Queensland coast, there sure lurks a dark side.

Our story bout a girl so traumatised by someone she used to call 'Dad', is heartbreaking.

She was so emotionally scarred, she couldn't even spit the words out of her mouth in court and had to write them down.

But what is even more tragic, is the fact she blames herself for what he did to her.

I commend the magistrate for reminding her she is in no way to blame for his disgusting actions.

I challenge everyone in the region to be more vigilant with their children and whose care they leave them in.

And I beg anyone considering committing such heinous acts to seek the medical treatment they need to help cure their illness. Because that's what it is: a severe sickness.

It's the only plausible answer because no normal human thinks that these actions are okay.

The Fraser Coast is known for being an escape, a laid-back slice of paradise.

It's everyone's responsibility to make sure this darkness doesn't dim the region's beauty.