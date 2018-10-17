Menu
A magpie has become a viral sensation for mimicking a neighbour's pet dog.
News

The dog-mimicking magpie you need to hear to believe

Matty Holdsworth
by
17th Oct 2018 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM

A MAGPIE caught on film mimicking a pet dog has created a nice change from the usual territorial bird renowned for swooping and attacking.

The video, that you need to hear to believe, shows the magpie doing its normal call before mimicking the neighbour's pet dog.

Local home services and handyman business My Holistic House Sunshine Coast was able to catch the songbird on film.

Owner Matthew White shared the video online from his home office at Cooran.

 

It's quickly gained traction, with more than 70,000 views since being uploaded on Sunday.

"The video has attracted a lot of local attention and it makes for a nice change, considering most magpies are notorious for swooping and knocking people off their bikes," Mr White said.

Have you ever heard a magpie copy sounds like this? Let us know in the comments.

