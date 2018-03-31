The essence of Coast living

ESSENCE presents a boutique collection of 19 exquisite residences with only 14 still available. In the heart of captivating Cotton Tree on the Sunshine Coast.

Perfectly positioned on the Esplanade and across the road from Maroochydore Rotary Park, Essence is never to be built out, meaning these stunning north-facing residences will forever be enriched with sensational park, river and ocean views.

With a reputation as a walker's paradise, Cotton Tree has a stellar walk score rating of 92/100, meaning most daily errands do not require a car.

The new Maroochydore CBD, Sunshine Plaza, Ocean Street dining precinct and Maroochydore Beach are all within walking distance.

High ceilings and private balconies with floor-to-ceiling glass, create enhanced integration between indoor and outdoor spaces, increasing your enjoyment of the breathtaking natural surrounds.

These incredibly spacious, architecturally-appointed residences feature three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as separate office and media room, smart wiring, ducted air-conditioning, and a stunning open plan layout.

From local markets and organic stores, to high-end fashion and swimwear boutiques, Cotton Tree offers both convenience and indulgence.

Coffee enthusiasts and food lovers are spoiled for choice with a diverse selection of cafes and restaurants the perfect backdrop for a relaxing Sunday brunch or morning coffee on the run.

Cotton Tree also offers superb centrality and connectivity to the rest of the Sunshine Coast.

COTTON TREE

13-15 The Esplanade

What: Essence Cotton Tree: 19 exquisite designer residences

Features: Three bedrooms and three bathrooms, separate office and media room, smart wiring, ducted air-conditioning, and stunning open-plan layout. North facing to the river

Price: From $1.39m. Sub-penthouse available by expressions of interest

Contact: info@essencecottontree.com.au Phone: 07 5326 2223 or visit the website http://essencecottontree.com.au/