Fate of SS Dicky revealed after remnants rise from the sand

SS Dicky has made a comeback, rising from its sandy grave just three years after it was cut up and removed from its namesake beach.

The upper portions of the coastal trader which ran aground on the Caloundra coastline in 1893 were dug up by Sunshine Coast Council in 2015.

Over the years, violent winds, rain and waves reduced the ship down to its bare bones with the vast majority remaining buried beneath the beach.

Public safety was the reasoning behind its removal in 2015.

But it is high tide when the wreckage is submerged that poses the most problems and potential hazards.

Senior Lifeguard Matt Hadland keeping people safe on Dicky Beach. Warren Lynam

Council staff have identified a number of remaining pieces of the ship that could be removed as part of the ongoing site risk management.

Unfortunately current conditions have delayed the completion of these removals.

"Council will continue to monitor the situation and undertake the removal works as conditions improve and while the wreck remains exposed," a council spokesperson said.

"The works on the wreck adhere to the procedures for monitoring and removal of fixed and loose material outlined by council's archaeology consultant in accordance with State Government Department of Environment and Science requirements.

"Lifeguards continue to have signage in place to mitigate any beach user risk associated with the wreck."