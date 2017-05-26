The fine art of being involved

ART ACTION: CQU lecturer Donna Lee Brien with creative Professor Leslie Jacobson and Adelaide-based Prof Jeri Kroll workshop with local arts exponents on helping shape society.

TAPPING into Noosa's "creative mind-hive” has attracted the interest of a leading American theatre director and a prominent Australian author.

Washington-based Professor Leslie Jacobson and Adelaide-based Prof Jeri Kroll visited Noosa's CQUniversity campus on Wednesday to explore "artistic strategies for change”.

Prof Jacobson has spent 40 years producing, writing, directing and teaching theatre committed to giving voice to marginalised people while Prof Kroll has written 25 socially engaged titles for adults and young people.

Prof Jacobson said the interactive morning session was "so stimulating”.

"What I hope that they will get out of it is thinking about how art can be used to exact societal change,” she said.

She said art in her mind was more than empathy and understanding, but actually doing something that "goes beyond that”.

"It could be something as simple as helping a neighbour to something big like starting an organisation or a campaign. Because I'm in theatre, my perspective was the different strategies someone can use to turn something into theatre that then effects social change,” Prof Jacobson said.

CQUni Creative Industries Prof Donna Lee Brien said the duo met with community artists and art workers, writers, actors, directors, researchers and students to share their ideas.

"One of the things that they both said in their talks and free flow of ideas is that all art is political, but the political artists have an idea of what they're doing with that,” Prof Brien said.

"All art either supports the status quo or it doesn't and as an artist or writer you've got to work out which.

"Artists can use their arts to foment change, raise awareness, mold public opinion, and move others to action.”