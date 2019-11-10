Menu
Aerial vision shows a plane dropping water on a fire front near homes on the shores of Lake Cooroibah.
The fire danger just keeps on coming at Cooroibah

Peter Gardiner
10th Nov 2019 4:52 AM

IT’S a new day but unfortunately the fire danger refused to ease early this morning for the areas of Cooroibah, Ringtail Creek and Noosa North Shore.

The QFES issued a 1am leave immediately alert with a bushfire approaching Cooroibah, Ringtail Creek and surrounding areas.

The QFES advice again is all too familiar for a fire-ravaged Noosa.

The only difference this morning was the fire was slow-moving rather than the wind-gust driven blazes of yesterday.

Residents located on McKinnon Drive between Tronson Rd and Louis Bazzo Dr, including Goshawk Lane, Riverpark Dr, Boreen St, Cootharaba St, Bundoora St, Eulama Stt, Teewah St and Mooyour St, should evacuate in a southerly direction along McKinnon Dr.

Ground crews were continuing to work in the area overnight.

“Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing,” the alert said.

“The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.”

“Residents on Noosa North Shore who wish to evacuate should do so in a westerly direction by taking the Noosa River Ferry to Moorindil St.”

The BoM weather forecast is for lighter winds in the morning but increasing in the afternoon with a top temperature of 29.

“Areas of smoke haze in the morning and afternoon. Winds south-westerly 15 to 20km/h shifting east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon.”

