The five women making rugby league history

Hannah Hollis, Lara Pitt , Yvonne Sampson, Jessica Yates and Emma Freedman at the Fox League launch at the SCG ahead of the 2020 NRL season. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Hannah Hollis, Lara Pitt , Yvonne Sampson, Jessica Yates and Emma Freedman at the Fox League launch at the SCG ahead of the 2020 NRL season. Picture. Phil Hillyard

These are the five women who will create rugby league history this season.

For the first time, every night of Fox League's live game coverage will be headed by a female host.

Yvonne Sampson, Hannah Hollis, Jessica Yates and Lara Pitt will guide fans through all the pre and post-game action alongside a host of footy legends.

The network's all-star female presenters - including Emma Freedman - gathered on Tuesday at the Fox League season launch at the SCG.

Watch LIVE coverage of the 2020 Betfred Super League on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Hannah Hollis, Lara Pitt , Yvonne Sampson, Jessica Yates and Emma Freedman at the Fox League launch at the SCG ahead of the 2020 NRL season. Picture by Phil Hillyard.

Former Sydney Roosters star Cooper Cronk and South Sydney legend Sam Burgess were also formally added to the Fox commentary team.

"At Foxtel the conversation around rugby league never ends," Fox Sports head Peter Campbell said.

Fox League's plethora of magazine shows will continue to provide fans with unrivalled insight into the game.

FOOTY TIPS! Join Australia's best footy tipping competition for your chance to win big. Add our experts to your league and join now at TIPS.COM.AU.

Yvonne Sampson will once again anchor the coverage. Picture by Phil Hillyard.

"We have simply the best and biggest line-up of commentators to give fans unrivalled insight and analysis including greats of the game like Matty Johns, Mal Meninga, Kevin Walters, Michael Ennis, Greg Alexander and Gorden Tallis," Mr Campbell said.

Footy is back. Bring it on.