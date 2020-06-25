The GOAT of chess slams ABC debate

We hope it wasn't, but if this was just an attention-grab then the ABC has us all checkmate.

A radio debate by the public broadcaster about whether chess is racist was not only widely slammed in Australia - including by former international representative John Adams - it even earned the ire of perhaps the best to ever do it.

Garry Kasparov, the Russian who was the game's number one player for the best part of three decades, couldn't believe his eyes when he saw news.com.au's coverage of the debate, which aired on Wednesday.

It came after ABC host James Valentine saw a post on Twitter noting white moved first in the popular board game and thought it was worthy of further discussion.

Fair to say Kasparov didn't. "If you are worried that the game of chess is racist, please take up Go, where black moves first, instead of looking foolish by wasting taxpayer money at a state broadcaster to 'investigate' it!" the 57-year-old tweeted.

If you are worried that the game of chess is racist, please take up Go, where black moves first, instead of looking foolish by wasting taxpayer money at a state broadcaster to "investigate" it! https://t.co/DPjvvWbqcb — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) June 23, 2020

It followed Adams' stern rebuke on Tuesday. "I just received a phone call from an ABC Sydney based producer seeking a comment about the game of chess," Adams posted to Twitter.

"The ABC have taken the view that chess is RACIST given that white always go first!

"They are seeking comment from a chess official as to whether the rules of chess need to be altered!

"Trust the taxpayer-funded national broadcaster to apply ideological Marxist frameworks to anything and everything in Australia!

"With all the drama resulting from COVID-19, I am amazed that the ABC is broadcasting on irrelevant topics!"

Garry Kasparov (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

But Cameron defended the topic on Wednesday. "On social media I came across a post from a father about his child who asked 'why does white have to go first?' The father, thinking about the question, considered it in the context of these times and the discussion about black and white," he said.

Valentine added he "never intended" to run an interview on whether chess was racist, but instead to "have a discussion about a discussion".

He then proceeded to talk about why it was "wrong" that Minties were only available in white. Seriously.

Originally published as The GOAT of chess slams ABC debate