The great doggy doo dilemma

Pet owners asked to carry their own dog poo bags as a council’s weekly supply of 60,000 is caught up in maritime dispute.

An ongoing dispute at a Sydney port is leaving Brisbane City dog owners without 60,000 council-supplied dog waste bags every week.

The Brisbane City Council has spent $500,000 on the purchase, replenishment and management of stock of biodegradable dog waste bags in the past financial year, something it says is a courtesy often taken advantage of.

Brisbane City Council-operated, off-leash dog parks are now short of stock after a delay with the supplier caught up in an ongoing industrial dispute at Sydney's Port Botany shipping terminal, Councillor Kim Marx said.

Council is waiting on three pallets of bags held up amid the pay dispute. Last week, a peace deal was proposed to end the ongoing dispute over pay and conditions after Scott Morrison became involved.

Maritime Union Australia announced it would agree to a 2.5 per cent pay rise for wharfies, in a proposal that included the extension of existing workplace agreements for 12 months.

Patrick Terminals CEO had said they were operating at 60 per cent capacity, impacting imports and exports.

Brisbane City dog owners are being asked to carry their own bags when out with their pets, as the council facilities are hit by a supply problem. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

Despite the supply problem, Cr Marx said Brisbane dog owners had a responsibility to manage their pet's waste.

"Dog waste collection bags are a courtesy provided by council," she said.

"Residents are reminded when registering their animal/s that council requires pets to be kept in accordance with animals laws. This includes the requirement that dog owners have at least two bags with them while in public with their pet, to ensure we continue to have a safe and clean city."

Cr Marx said she wanted to ask pet owners to ensure they always had their own supply of bags, and not to hoard council-supplied products designed for emergencies.

"We've had the unfortunate situation where instead of someone taking just one bag … they will just take rolls and rolls of them," she said.

"We've seen people take 20, 30 at a time and that's why we go through so much stock."

Dog owners risk a $66 fine if they fail to carry two bags with them while walking their pets, and can be stung with $268 for failing to clean up after their pets.

From July 1 2019 to September 30 2020, council has issued just one infringement notice and two "zero value warning notices" for failing to carry a bag, and no infringements have been issued for failing to clean up after a dog.

