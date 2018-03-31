Menu
Login
Lifestyle

The grey migration

HEADING NORTH: They may be clogging the highways, but grey nomads are a mobile goldmine to many communities.
HEADING NORTH: They may be clogging the highways, but grey nomads are a mobile goldmine to many communities. iStock
by ON A LIGHTER NOTE, WORDS: GREG BRAY

Folks, what's coated with a thin sheet of foil and full of rich goodies inside?

That's right, a caravan!

And Easter time means the Great Grey Nomad Migration is about to set off from its southern hives seeking warmth above the Tropic of Capricorn.

As the rest of us are spending this weekend eating our bodyweight in chocolate, they're packing, putting their homes into hibernation and possibly giving their non-migrating neighbours some good-natured ribbing.

"Do you want our heater? We won't be needing it! How are you off for warm jackets, jumpers and electric blankets 'cause we won't be needing those either! Hooroo!”

Anyway, toward the Equator the caravans trundle, at 20km/h below the posted speed. Which is why frustrated truckies have nicknamed them 'aluminium speedbumps'.

Now, they may be clogging the highways, but they're a mobile goldmine to many communities.

More than one local council has been toppled for messing with the Grey Nomad Mafia. Banning dogs from parks, removing a free camping area or not keeping the toilets sparkling clean can be enough to get your village placed on the nomads' no-go zone and eventual economic ruin. Their sheer volume means there's lots of them spending a little each but it all adds up to a very pretty penny indeed.

Then, as the footy season winds up, an unheard signal sounds and the swarm turns homeward. Their wrinkly skins bronzed and their vans richly loaded with the 3 Ps: Prescriptions, Plonk and Pressies for the grandkids. Until next year ...

Topics:  aluminium speedbumps caravan grey nomads holidays migration travel tropic of capricorn warm weather

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Serenity slaps sand and surf

Serenity slaps sand and surf

What's a more popular Noosa destination than Main Beach?

European electric bike on show at expo

ALL ABOARD: The European cargo style electric bike has finally made it to Noosa's pathways

How to get four, or five, on a bike

Rock snapper in Ridgewood

SHOOTING STARS: Photographer Colin Beard.

Beatles, Stones photographer visits Ridgewood

Tapping into a cleaner future

A Noosa water refill station at Noosa Main Beach

Get off the bottle habit

Local Partners