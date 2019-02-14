The hair falls on Tewantin street

LOCKS LOPPED: Supporters, friends and onlookers snap photos as Sharon Coell has her hair shaved off on Poinciana Avenue, Tewantin.

LOCKS LOPPED: Supporters, friends and onlookers snap photos as Sharon Coell has her hair shaved off on Poinciana Avenue, Tewantin. Alan Lander.

IF ONE was going to get their head completely shaved at a barber shop called Sweeney Todd - that was located next to a pie shop - second thoughts might be in order.

But Tewantin's Sharon Coell had no such fears, as she sat down in a specially located chair at the end of an arcade in Tewantin's Poinciana Street shopping area, just up from the barber shop itself.

Besides, as Sweeney Todd co-owner Elizabeth Cannon said, "the business name is a result of my husband's sense of humour” given its proximity to Ritchie's Bakery.

And Sharon was determined to have all of her locks shaved to raise funds in honour of her late husband, who died last year from melanoma cancer, despite having been selected for a special drug trial.

Halfway there, as Sharon Coell has her hair removed. Alan Lander.

So how did she feel before the final cut?

"No nerves; people go through much more pain when they have cancer. Losing my hair is nothing compared to that,” she said.

"I am raising as much as I can for other people to get help [like my husband].”

The job didn't take too long; Sharon was not sporting waist or even shoulder-length hair, but when it's gone, it's the same result.

After, the final shave, Share said she felt "nice and cool”.

"It will save me the cost of all these hair products,” she quipped.

"People supported me on my web page and I got good support for raffle ticket sales.”

Prizes included hampers, gift vouchers donated by local Noosa businesses, and winners were called out after the hair event, at a morning tea thrown by neighbouring Zabe Espresso Bar.

Total funds raised came to $3000; not a bad result.

"This fundraiser can help towards others getting help with trial drugs,” Sharon said.

Cancer Council Queensland Noosa branch chair Annie Evans attended.

"Sharon is going to join us at Noosa Branch to help us with fundraisers,” Ms Evans said.

"That's terrific as we need more volunteers.”