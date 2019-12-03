The Hat Fitz Cooroy’s small hall treat

Coming to Cooroy for the Small Hall musical treat are Hat Fitz and Cara.

IT’S billed as Australia’s largest dedicated regional music tour, and the Festival of Small Halls, headed for Cooroy on December 11 certainly packs in rollicking good crowds.

This summer tour, featuring award-winning English singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop and famed high-energy Queensland duo, Hat Fitz and Cara, is always off the beaten track and full of not-for-profit music treats celebrating the time-old tradition of gathering in the local small hall for a special night of live music, storytelling and community connection.

The touring party will play the Cooroy Memorial Hall before wrapping up at Woodford Folk Festival, December 27 – January 1.

There will also be a musical stopover to Mapelton on December 15

Producer Eleanor Rigden said running the tour in partnership with some of Australia’s leading music festivals enables them to “bring in the best contemporary and folk artists.”

“We’ve spoken to communities all over the country, and they want access to wonderful music without the cost, challenges and inconveniences of packing up the family to get to a show in the city.

“We also know that musicians desperately want to get out and play their music in these really special, intimate environments.

“So really, we’re like the connecting piece in the puzzle supporting both groups to get what they want,” Ms Rigden said.

Teaming up for this year’s Summer Tour, Blair Dunlop and Hat Fitz and Cara are raring to jump on the bus and get out into the small halls of Australia.

“I’m already counting down the days till the tour starts,” Blair said.

“Australia is such a special place to play, it’s going to be very fun checking out some new spots.”

Cara said: “It is communities like these that have supported us throughout our career and we are excited to have the opportunity to reconnect with them in these magnificent small halls.”

Ms Rigden said: “We’ve also decided to really liven up the run this year – those old hall roofs are going to rock!”

