The heart of this race is all for kids as trio really put in

INSPIRED: Bec Peters and Claire Kerr with Dr Yves d'Udekem are the Team Heart YBC Rebecca Peters

IN AN event as inspiring as the Noosa Triathlon, it takes quite a story to stand out among the thousands of athletes who get the crowd cheering.

This Sunday, the gutsy effort of one team from Melbourne will be all heart.

Intensive care nurses Bec Peters and Claire Kerr will team with Yves d'Udekem, the deputy director of cardiac surgery at the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne to raise funds for support group HeartKids.

The trio are Team Heart YBC, with Yves leading off in the swim, Bec on the bike leg and Claire bringing home the run. Both Bec and Claire were born the same year and were diagnosed with congenital heart disease requiring heart transplants.

Yves performed Claire's heart transplant at age 14 and she now works with him in Paediatric Intensive Care. Bec, who also works at the RCH with Yves in heart research, had her transplant aged seven.

"This triathlon came up because Claire and I celebrated some milestones from a transplantation perspective late last year. I've had my (new) heart 18 years and Claire's celebrated 10 years,” Bec said.

"We went into this year wanting to do some sort of event and we like to challenge ourselves.”

The two met as 15-year-olds when they would go to Melbourne for heart check-ups and went on to work back where their lives were turned completely around. Bec said HeartKids had been a major help in their lives.

"It's really nice to show people that we can do these things.”

Yves said: "Every time I see Claire and Bec at work my day lightens up because I see that what I do has a sense, a purpose.

"And now I am going to swim in their team for the triathlon, what an amazing story.”

Claire is still pinching herself about this.

"The three of us are connected to this event in our own special ways”.

In a joint statement, the trio said: "For the three of us to participate in Noosa Triathlon it truly represents the full circle of the success of organ donation and heart transplant. It will be a memory that will last a lifetime.”

Support their team at: noosatri2018.everydayhero .com/au/noosa-tri-2018.