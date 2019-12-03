The heart-warming welcome home for crash boys

Brinsmead brothers Ronan and Darian Sellars both survived a horrific crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gordonvale. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

LASAGNE, grandma's caramel tart and as many hours of Xbox they can pack into a day - that's all Darian and Ronan Sellars want right now.

The Brinsmead boys, aged 13 and 12, returned home on Friday after almost two months in Townsville Hospital following a serious crash that left both of them and mum Rachael with life-threatening injuries.

Greeting the pair was a handwritten "Welcome Home Sellars" sign on their front door, signed by multiple people from their Brady Close neighbourhood.

Rachael remained in Townsville, but could be transferred to Cairns Hospital as early as today.

The community wrapped its arms around the family, raising close to $40,000 through a crowd-funding page and various local fundraisers after the horrific crash on the Barron River bridge near Gordonvale.

Their injuries are slowly healing - Ronan still sports a cast on his broken right leg and Darian has a tube still going to his stomach - but coming home could be the best medicine.

"There comes a point where you have to get home and get better faster," dad Dave said.

"They've bounced so well, being home. Their spirits have been lifted; physically they've improved out of sight."

St Andrew's student Darian dropped 10kg while in hospital, but has already gained 2kg since Friday.

"Dad said I can eat whatever I wanted for the next three months," he said.

Doctors have ordered no contact sports for at least the next 12 months, but thankfully didn't rule out console gaming.

Neighbours wrote a welcome home poster to the boys on their return home to Cairns on Friday. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Darian and Ronan spent the last few weeks in hospital desperate to try out a new Star Wars game they had bought just prior to the crash, and the pair have already spent some serious time on the couch fighting stormtroopers.

Ronan headed back to Freshwater State School for half a day yesterday and the family hoped Rachael might be home by Thursday to watch him graduate Year 6.

Darian said he was overwhelmed by the community support, which included a special cake delivery from Cairns-based Jackley's Bakehouse to Townsville for Ronan's 12th birthday last week.

"I just want to thank everyone for their ongoing support," he said.

"I really appreciate it and we'd like to try to help them back sometime."