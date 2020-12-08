The hills are alive with the sound of property sales

Hinterland properties in short supply, as agents search for more listings.

Hinterland properties in short supply, as agents search for more listings.

The Sunshine Coast hinterland is experiencing a real estate boom with agents scrambling to secure properties to meet buyer demand.



Glasshouse Property Sales agent Kelvin Brady said there were more buyers than sellers in the area.

Sunshine Coast Hinterland real estate boom: The Sunshine Coast Hinterland is experiencing a real estate boom, with agents scrambling to secure properties to meet buyer demand.

“I had an open house last weekend and had 10 groups of people through each open house,” Mr Brady said.

“I have been doing it for 17 years and that’s the most I’ve ever had through.

“It is a very busy time, there’s just not enough property being lifted to satisfy the demand.”

Ray White Beerwah agent Jasmine Ruhle has been run off her feet as the hinterland real estate market booms.

Ray White Beerwah agent Jasmine Ruhle said her team had been run off their feet.

“We are crazy with buyers,” Ms Ruhle said.

“We have way more buyers than properties and that’s pushing the prices up as well which is really good for people who are selling at the moment.”

NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted on Coast roads



Coast suburbs with lowest vacancy rates identified



Mr Brady said the boom could be attributed to several factors.

“I think it’s as much interest rates as anything,” Mr Brady said.

“A lot of people have been able to work from home and the reason they’ve been living in the cities is because it’s close to their work but if they can work from home they can sell their house and move out to the hinterland.

“Glasshouse has always been a well received place to live, people just love living here.”

Ms Ruhle said people had taken to virtual tours in a bid to secure a property.

“I sold one property in Glasshouse not too long ago and these people were from Adelaide, they got their son to come up from the Gold Coast and just on their phone went through the property and they put a contract on that evening.”

Mr Brady said it’s not just buyers who had taken to the area.

“There are dozens of people lined up at every property that is put on for rent, that’s in big demand as well,” he said.

“There’s a big shortage of rental property here, I’ve heard of 40 people turning out for an open inspection on a rental property.

“I think it will continue on, I don’t see it slowing down.”