Mary Valley is a Coast band made up of three sisters Maya (guitar), Vivi (bass) and Agnes Mohan (drums).
Entertainment

The hills are alive with the sounds of Mary Valley

Matt Collins
1st Dec 2020 10:27 AM
It’s possible the best thing to come out of the Mary Valley could be Mary Valley, the band that is.

Three sisters from Conondale are making waves on the Australian music scene with their new single Blue-Haired Girl.

Coast the ‘perfect’ location for new rom-com

Dicko’s new show eases stress of family health concerns

Mary Valley is made up of oldest sister and guitarist Maya Mohan 25, bass guitarist Vivi Mohan, 22, and drummer Agnès Mohan, 18.

The sisters, who moved to the Mary Valley 10 years ago, wanted a band name that was “cool, feminine and also sounded expensive”.

Mary Valley is a Coast band made up of three sisters Maya (guitar), Vivi (bass) and Agnes (drums). Their new single Blue Haired Girl is out now.
They aren’t afraid of hard work and have had their hands in every aspect of creating their latest song – from writing and performing, to recording, producing and making the video clip.

There is a healthy rivalry between the siblings but they claim they are able to leave their differences at the door for the sake of the music.

“We know how to work together and get over things,” Maya said.

“You can fight about the biggest things, but we always come back together.”

Mary Valley is ready to start touring and live performances next year after Blue-Haired Girl gained a strong following on Triple J radio.

They will also do more writing and recording at their tin shed studio built by their father Richard on the family’s hinterland property.

Mary Valley are getting the attention of United States producer Rick Knowles who has previously worked with Lana Del Raye, Madonna, Stevie Nicks, Adele, and more.

With quality mentors of that calibre in their corner we are sure to hear a lot more from Mary Valley in the future.

mary valley sunshine coast music
The Sunshine Coast Daily

