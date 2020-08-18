Menu
You wouldn't think there is a global pandemic sweeping the world if you visited Wuhan in China, where it all began.
The home of COVID-19 parties while we stay inside and suffer

by Angira Bharadwaj
18th Aug 2020 5:33 PM
Revellers in the Chinese city of Wuhan - the original epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic -- have faced the wrath of the world after new photos showed people partying at a water park.

Thousands of partygoers descended at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park in Wubei on Saturday night and were seen packed together on rafts.

The huge crowds partied on as performers took the stage and DJs were seen keeping the patrons entertained.

 

The large-scale event - which had no visible social distancing measures in place - comes after China was forced into a 76-day lockdown earlier this year as the virus took hold on the country and the world.

The lockdown was lifted on April 8 and official figures say 3000 people died in just Wuhan from COVID-19.

The official national figures for China state there were about 85,000 deaths cases and more than 4,600 deaths.

