The Invincibles go marching to the top as Lions set to roar

NOOSA Premier men capped off their undefeated season with a resounding 4-1 victory over second placed Caloundra on Saturday.

After the match, senior player and strong contender for Sunshine Coast Player of the Year, Alex Barlow, said he was "proud to be part of a club tonight”.

"Together we achieved something that not many people can say they've done,” Alex said.

"We are officially crowned 'The Invincibles' as the season comes to an end. Playing 18 games the team won 17, and drew one, scoring 67 goals, while only conceding 13.”

It was a big weekend for one the club's long-standing families, the Jancevskis. Brothers Chris, Andre and Nicko all went the whole season undefeated.

Football is in the Jancevski blood, with mum Alex having played with the Matildas in her younger years, and dad Sasha playing for Noosa's top team in the '90s.

Dad no doubt was a tad concerned as coach that Nicko's U13 Div 1 side, might fall at the final hurdle.

Minutes from the end of their last match on Saturday, the team went behind. But a well weighted corner found the head of another son of a club stalwart Lochy Harrison to seal the draw just moments from the final whistle.

Noosa's U13 Div 2, U14 Div 1, U17 Div 1 joined the U13 Div 1 and Premier Men in becoming regular season premiers with high hopes for the championship rounds.

The Lions' 35 Mini Roo sides, who play for fun and skill development from U6s to U11s, season came to an end on Saturday.

However, an impressive 13 out of the 18 competitive aged sides finished in the top four.

The training pitch will be full of enthusiasm heading into the first semi-final with teams from the youngest competitive age, U12 Divisions 1 and 2, to the Over 35 Divisions 1 and 2 in contention.

The club's strength in the juniors is best exemplified by the U13s, where six teams made the finals.

Lions finished first and second in the first division boys and in the top four in the lower two divisions.

In addition, both U13 girls' teams made it to the finals.

Other teams in the top four include U14 Division 1, U15 Division 1, U15 girls, U17 Division 2; and Reserve Grade, Thirds and Fourths in the Senior Men.

