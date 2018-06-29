Menu
Login
LOVING CARE: Sarah Lara holds Garry, a seven month old Swamp Wallaby
LOVING CARE: Sarah Lara holds Garry, a seven month old Swamp Wallaby Greg Bray
Pets & Animals

The joys of caring for a teething baby wallaby

Gregory Bray
by
29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

GARRY the baby swamp wallaby needs five feeds every day and now he's teething too.

But wildlife care Sarah Lara said she doesn't mind.

"Occasionally he'll give me a little nip," she said.

"I love looking after him and he thinks I'm his mum."

Seven-month-old Garry was orphaned when his mother was killed on the Tablelands Rd near Calliope.

"The first few weeks are really hard," Sarah said.

"Being hit by a car would be pretty traumatic but he's also a baby and he's lost his mum.

"It's important we help them get through that trauma."

Sarah said that only one in 10 wallaby babies survive to adulthood.

"It really is a miracle if they make it, especially if they are traumatised," she said.

"One day he could be perfectly OK and the next day he could drop, you have to be mentally prepared for that.

"You have to be able to detach yourself and love them as much as you can but I really hope he survives."

It will be about six months before Garry will be ready to return to the wild.

Sarah said she would recommend anyone wanting to help injured animals to get in touch with Gladstone Wildlife carers.

"I just wanted to take on a bit more and help out," she said.

"I haven't got kids yet but this is like a little test run I guess."

calliope gladstone wildlife carers swamp wallaby tableland rd wildlife carers
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Be in first batch for special event

    Be in first batch for special event

    News First Batch coffee roasters celebrate third birthday on Tuesday

    Recycled streetwear is the trend

    Recycled streetwear is the trend

    News A young man's business venture

    Students' gift of learning

    Students' gift of learning

    News Education help for less fortunate

    Passion for eco fashion

    Passion for eco fashion

    News Cork bags are the new slow fashion

    Local Partners