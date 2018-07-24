The King steals back his crown at Pomona

FIRST TO FINISH: Pomona King of the Mountain 2018 winner Ben Duffus crosses the finish line.

FIRST TO FINISH: Pomona King of the Mountain 2018 winner Ben Duffus crosses the finish line. Jan Wise

BEN Duffus is the King of the Mountain once again.

The 26-year-old from Brisbane took back the King of the Mountain crown at Pomona on Sunday, when he snared his third win from four attempts.

He rushed up and down Mt Cooroora in 23min30sec, to finish about one minute in front of two-time winner Mark Bourne who got the better of him last year.

Meg Reeves raised eyebrows by winning the women's division in her first attempt at the 4.2km race.

"I love this race. I always come back whenever I can because it's just a really fun event that is probably the most scrambly mountain race in Australia,” Duffus said.

"More than that it's the community atmosphere that really makes it so special.”

