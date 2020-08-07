Menu
Protesters planning to shut down the Story Bridge on Saturday could be arrested for committing any one of a “broad range” of offences, police have warned.
Health

The laws you’ll break if you join bridge protest

by Kate Kyriacou
7th Aug 2020
Protesters planning to shut down the Story Bridge on Saturday to highlight the plight of asylum seekers could be arrested for committing any one of a "broad range" of offences, police have warned.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski warned police were prepared "for whatever happens" and would arrest anyone doing the wrong thing.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski speaks to the media Picture: David Kapernick
He said, aside from possible breaches of health directives, protesters could face other repercussions for breaching both traffic regulations and criminal laws.

"We'll be there on Saturday with a very large police presence to make sure that bridge is not disrupted and if anyone acts unlawfully they can expect action," he said.

Refugee protesters at Kangaroo Point in July. Picture: Richard Walker
"Once they enter on the road, they're committing an offence - unless they are traffic user abiding by the traffic laws … it's an unlawful act.

"We'll take action."

Mr Gollschewski said there's a "variety of offences" protesters could be committing based on their plans to shut down the bridge.

Refugee protest at the Central Hotel and Apartments at Kangaroo Point in July. Picture: Richard Walker
"It starts with breaches under ... traffic regulations (and) it also then goes to police being able to give directions to make sure that lawful activities continue to be able to happen.

"That contravention of a police direction is another offence that can occur.

"There's a broad range of things that will be at our disposal."

