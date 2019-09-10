Menu
"That reaches into families, it reaches into communities and it's indiscriminate. And it causes carnage, hurt, pain, loss, for those left behind."
The letter that devastated Scott Morrison

by Sam Clench
10th Sep 2019 11:22 AM

DURING his speech at the Suicide Prevention Australia breakfast this morning, Scott Morrison shared the tragic story of a 17-year-old boy who took his own life.

"I get a lot of letters. We all do. All parliamentarians do. I probably get a few more than I used do these days. I got one that was very upsetting recently," Mr Morrison said.

"Jenny and I went to a wedding of a friend in Western Sydney a few years back, and as is the case - I was treasurer at the time - there's lots of photos, there's lots of selfies. And I had a photo, Jenny and I with a beautiful young family and three kids, and recently I had a letter from the mother in that photo.

"The beaming teenage boy in that photo, Luke, had taken his own life in the past year and she'd written to me to tell me about it.

"When you look at the photo, there's no telltale sign. There's nothing. A beautiful young boy there with a beautiful family. He was 17.

"More than half of all Australian adults personally know someone who has died by suicide and can tell a story like this. This is a curse, as I've described it, on our society. That reaches into families, it reaches into communities and it's indiscriminate. And it causes carnage, hurt, pain, loss, for those left behind."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, or visit Beyond Blue's website.

