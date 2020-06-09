The Living End’s online gig from Byron Bay

The Living End are an Australian punk rock band from Melbourne, formed by Chris Cheney, Scott Owen and Andy Strachan. Photo by Cybele Malinowski

The Living End are an Australian punk rock band from Melbourne, formed by Chris Cheney, Scott Owen and Andy Strachan. Photo by Cybele Malinowski

IT MAY not be exactly as it was before the pandemic, but Byron Bay's The Northern will host a live online music gig this weekend.

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst will host a weekend of food, music and laughs streamed live to living rooms across the country.

Each week will see Coopers partner with key watering-holes across Australia who will be virtually "opening" their doors for the gigs, and the first cab off the rank is the Byron venue.

Hosted by Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst, the live entertainment series will run twice a week and brings music, comedy, trivia and cooking to customers' homes, with some of Australia's best talent headlining.

To watch it, head to the Coopers Facebook page or The Northern's Facebook page, where they will be streaming the show.

The online show will feature Joel Creasey, Mark Catsburg and Myf Warhurst.

Tonight, The Northern in Byron Bay will open up virtually, with chef Shannon Bennett demonstrating how to cook his take on a Byron BBQ jerk chicken with rice.

Jimi from Quiz Meisters will host a Byron-focused trivia, and co-host Joel Creasey will be back with his 'Love Letters from ISO' segment.

Tomorrow, Warhurst and Creasy will hostvThe Bandroom, with two sets by The Living End, plus a local up-and-comer support act.

The gigs will be interactive, with prizes to be won each night.

To follow Live, Loud & Local, head to cooperslocal.com.au.