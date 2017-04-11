The love of Peg and Geoff keeps giving

LOVING COUPLE: Geoff and Peg Jameson celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary at OzCare Noosa.

AFTER 65 years of sharing life together raising six children and helping bring a small tribe of grand- and great-grandkids into the world, Peg and Geoff Jameson still had eyes only for each other.

The married couple celebrated the milestone wedding anniversary with family at Ozcare Noosa Heads with real feeling for one another as Peg's bow-tied beau still had romance in his heart.

The former toolmaker held Peg's hand every chance he could, and puckered up on more than one occasion to the delight of all their well-wishers.

Before the loving couple cut the anniversary cake, Peg said the day was "amazing”.

"I was 21 when I married him and he was 24.

"We were on a bike ride out at a national park in Sydney.”

They were just teenagers out on a church social when they met, but Peg really caught Geoff's eye and he never let her too far out of his sight.

"Back then he asked me out.”

They clicked and eventually married at Cronulla Church of England.

Along the way they had Judith, Robert, James, Susan, Geoffrey and Mark. Judith and mark were delighted to see their mum and dad still together.

As for Peg, asked what their source of contentment was:

"The secret is to discuss everything with each other.”

As for all their descendants:

"It's wonderful to have all these grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”