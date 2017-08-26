The Majestic Theatre open for show business

THE Majestic Theatre is back with new energy and a stellar line-up of shows and events coming soon.

Majestic Theatre committee president Cherry Bright said the popular venue would host some events it's never seen before, while returning some much-loved favourites to the program.

"We have some great shows booked,” Ms Bright said.

"We're bringing back the Thursday Fork and Film nights, and a once-a-month Film Society art house movie for film club members.

"Our silent films are held every Pomona Market Day - the second and fourth Saturday of the month at noon, (with) live piano accompaniment.

"(We'll show) hilarious old classics such as Laurel and Hardy and Buster Keaton.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come along to the Majestic Theatre to see a silent film in this longest surviving silent film theatre in the world.”

Ms Bright said the new committee welcomed group bookings to make the most of the space.

"The Majestic is under new management with a creative, enthusiastic, passionate and vibrant new committee keen to bring back the magic to the wonderful old dame,” she said.

"We have regular bookings of silent films during the week and welcome all community groups to make a booking for an event - aged care, school excursions, film club, social outings, motor cycle gatherings, LGBT celebrations. (You can) book the theatre for a private silent film event or party, wedding, album launch, musical production, cabaret. The theatre is run with volunteers and we are looking for volunteers to join our happy family to help in any small way.”

Contact cherrymajestic theatre@gmail.com, phone 0410573629 or visit www.themajestictheatre. com.au.

What's on

Archie Roach, September 8 and 9

Johnny Cash tribute, September 16

Gold Coast Chamber Orchestra, October 14

Open day for the public, October 21

Music show by Shelly Hamburger, November 11

Proposed events:

Melbourne Cup Lunch event and an Oktoberfest celebration.