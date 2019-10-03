New way to dine ... what the new McDonald’s store looks like. Picture: Landini Associates website

WITH mood lighting and a much more modern menu, this restaurant has been hailed as the McDonald's of the future.

The fast food chain has opened a new concept store in Hong Kong located near Admiralty Station known as McDonald's Next.

The new eatery has been designed by Landini Associates, an Australian-based company, and is said to be "an experiment in non-design" with more neutral colour tones.

It has moved away from the former design of McDonald's, which was historically characterised by bold and bright red and yellow colours.

Changing times ... a McDonald's Happy Meal from 2001.

Instead, the new concept store features concrete tables where diners can enjoy their meals in booths, and on bar stools with communal bench tops.

"The colourful graphic environments, that became a signature for McDonald's globally, are now replaced with a simpler, quieter and more classic approach," Landini Associates posted on Instagram.

"An experiment in 'No Design', the intention is to hero the food, the service and the people who come to enjoy it."

The new design has also transformed the kitchen, which is now open for customers to see.

Staff uniforms have been revamped and the walls are plain and covered in simple graphics including a white outline of a burger.

Open kitchen ... customers can see food being made. Picture: Landini Associates website

There are also multiple ways that customers can order a meal. They can order through a member of staff at a counter, use a computerised kiosk, or order at their table.

The restaurant has the popular Create Your Taste option, where customers can build their own burgers.

There is also a bar where salads, desserts and drinks can be bought.

Customers can also access wireless charging for their devices including laptops and smartphones at the tables inside the eatery.

News of the new concept store being introduced comes after the world's biggest Macca's - located in Orlando, America - is set to close its doors in 2016.

A new 19,000 square-foot McDonald's building will replace the current premises that was built in 1976 and features a bowling alley.

The new building will feature a two-lane drive through and a self-order kiosk for customers to build their own burgers. It will also boast an exclusive open design pizza and pasta area, and a wood-fire oven.

The restaurant will continue to sell the famous McDonald's items, as well as its popular gourmet options.