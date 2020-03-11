Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
'I'm one of the lucky ones': Noosa mayor Tony Wellington's specialist calls him 'the miracle man.'
'I'm one of the lucky ones': Noosa mayor Tony Wellington's specialist calls him 'the miracle man.'
News

Doctor still calls Noosa mayor his 'Miracle Man'

Matt Collins
11th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

With election day less than three weeks away, the battle for the Noosa candidates is certainly heating up.

But for Noosa mayor Tony Wellington, election campaigns are a far sight less confronting than the health battle he has faced over the years.

As part of the 'Five things we didn't know about' feature, we sat down with Mr Wellington to find out about the person behind the policies.

In a shock revelation, the Noosa mayor opened up about his previous cancer journey 20 years earlier.

He discovered a melanoma which quickly escalated to tumours being removed from his body.

It inevitably ended up in his liver.

"That was an interesting roller coast ride," he said.

His specialist calls him 'The Miracle Man' because he is one of only two people he is aware of that has survived after melanoma has reached the liver.

"I'm just one of those lucky few," Mr Wellington said.

"I like it when he calls me that because I like proving the doctors wrong."

After such a close call, these days the Noosa mayor is squeezing everything he can out of life.

Watch Mr Wellington's other 'five things' videos below, where he shares, among other things, why he can't remember how he first met his wife.

2/ In the film industry for two decades

 

3/ Former musician

4/ Published author of multiple books

5/ Not sure how he met his wife

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
melanoma noosa council noosa mayor reproductive cancer cancer tony wellington
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans

      Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans
      • 11th Mar 2020 12:30 PM

      Top Stories

        Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’

        premium_icon Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’

        News The identity of the local couple killed in Friday’s horror crash at Gunalda has been revealed.

        Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        premium_icon Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        News Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation

        High profile real estate among latest donors to splash cash

        premium_icon High profile real estate among latest donors to splash cash

        News Noosa Election campaign donors have been revealed

        School on alert as parent confirmed with coronavirus

        premium_icon School on alert as parent confirmed with coronavirus

        Health Parent of child at daycare centre tests positive for coronavirus