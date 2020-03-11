Doctor still calls Noosa mayor his 'Miracle Man'

'I'm one of the lucky ones': Noosa mayor Tony Wellington's specialist calls him 'the miracle man.'

With election day less than three weeks away, the battle for the Noosa candidates is certainly heating up.

But for Noosa mayor Tony Wellington, election campaigns are a far sight less confronting than the health battle he has faced over the years.

As part of the 'Five things we didn't know about' feature, we sat down with Mr Wellington to find out about the person behind the policies.

In a shock revelation, the Noosa mayor opened up about his previous cancer journey 20 years earlier.

He discovered a melanoma which quickly escalated to tumours being removed from his body.

It inevitably ended up in his liver.

"That was an interesting roller coast ride," he said.

'I was told it was inoperable and I would be dead within ten months.':

His specialist calls him 'The Miracle Man' because he is one of only two people he is aware of that has survived after melanoma has reached the liver.

"I'm just one of those lucky few," Mr Wellington said.

"I like it when he calls me that because I like proving the doctors wrong."

After such a close call, these days the Noosa mayor is squeezing everything he can out of life.

Watch Mr Wellington's other 'five things' videos below, where he shares, among other things, why he can't remember how he first met his wife.

2/ In the film industry for two decades

3/ Former musician

4/ Published author of multiple books

5/ Not sure how he met his wife