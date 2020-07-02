The moment Border Force hauls Taiwanese nationals off ship

IT WAS troubled waters for two Taiwanese nationals who landed themselves in hot water before they were removed from a coal ship by the Australian Border Force for allegedly acting violently towards the crew.

On Tuesday, two members of the ABF along with two Queensland Police Officers removed the two workers off the bulk carrier following a dramatic high-seas response off the coast of Gladstone.

According to the ABF, the Master of the ship sent a call for help on Monday, stating the crew on board the Taiwanese-registered carrier claimed two of their crew members were acting in a threatening way, damaging property and physically assaulting others.

The vessel was immediately diverted towards the vicinity of Gladstone to enable the QPS and the ABF to respond, before the relevant agencies could board the ship the following day to remove the men from the vessel and take them back to Gladstone Port.

The Australian Border Force and Queensland Police Service climb up onto the ship. Picture: Queensland Police Service

ABF Queensland Regional Commander Chris Waters said the unusual event demonstrates the effective and critical working relationship between the agencies involved.

"The ABF is focused on keeping Australia safe - and this can take many forms. It includes playing our part to ensure Australian waters remain safe, and that we work closely with other agencies to ensure safety at sea," Regional Commander Waters said.

The dramatic mission included a speedy journey on Police Vessel D.W Wrembeck, which was sent out to the vessel near North Reef, northeast of Gladstone.

The team were also supported by the AMSA Challenger jet which provided aerial assistance.

The Master of the vessel declined to press charges against the two men, who will instead be repatriated to Taiwan as soon as possible.

The bulk carrier is set to continue its journey to Taiwan where the coal will be delivered.

Originally published as The moment ABF hauls Taiwanese nationals off ship