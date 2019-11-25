Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Red Rooster break in
News

The moment Gympie thief’s morals sink even lower

Frances Klein
25th Nov 2019 12:43 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRAZEN thief had more than chicken on his mind when he smashed his way into Gympie's Red Rooster restaurant on the weekend and helped himself to the store's charity tins.

The burglar was captured on the store's CCTV camera at 3.20am on Saturday smashing a window before jumping through it, and sneaking through the store straight to the source.

 

An intruder enters the building through a smashed window. Supplied by Police Media.
An intruder enters the building through a smashed window. Supplied by Police Media.

 

The thief swipes charity tins from the fast food counter.
The thief swipes charity tins from the fast food counter.

 

Passing the registers, the man took two charity boxes from the counter and crept back out through the smashed window.

Detectives are now calling on the public to help identify the alleged burglar.

Gympie police urge anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902332594

charity box theft gympie-crime red rooster thief
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KICK OFF: How huge stadium expansion will get over the line

        premium_icon KICK OFF: How huge stadium expansion will get over the line

        News Mayor Mark Jamieson has revealed the steps needed for Sunshine Coast Stadium to double in size.

        Honesty, friendship to showcase in youth musical

        Honesty, friendship to showcase in youth musical

        News Noosa Hinterland is set to host it’s first full youth musical after one 18-year-old...

        Coast top cop says ‘no such thing as a party drug’

        premium_icon Coast top cop says ‘no such thing as a party drug’

        News The region’s top cop has criticised the term “party drugs” saying every illegal...