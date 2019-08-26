The Moneypenny beat

NOOSA cafe restaurant Miss Moneypenny’s is bringing the beat back to Saturday afternoons with Noosa Ocean Beats, featuring International resident DJ AVOR and supporting guests.

Just in time to welcome spring, the first event will kick off on Saturday from 4pm.

Sip on 80s throwback cocktails on the dog friendly deck, lounge, bar or restaurant area basking to the sounds of 80s new wave, synth pop, tropical house and deep house essentials.

Resident DJ AVOR (Germany) has an international DJ and music production career spanning more than 10 years.

AVOR has played sets in high profile clubs all around Germany, the Glow nightclub in Bangkok, beach clubs in Bali and various special guest appearances throughout the East Coast of Australia.

AVOR now calls Noosa home and will be serving a fresh nouveau style of music with his new residency at Miss Moneypenny’s.

He is excited to share the latest tracks that he has produced alongside collections from his recent European trips, with an aim to introduce Miss Moneypenny’s guests to volume one of the official Noosa Ocean Beats soundtrack of Spring/Summer 2019.

Noosa Ocean Beats is sponsored by Stolichnaya Vodka and will feature 80s throwback cocktails designed by 2019 Bar Manager of the year finalist, Alex Lange, as well as the extensive Miss Moneypenny’s food menus, available until at least 11pm daily.