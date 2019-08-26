Menu
Login
SPIN DOCTOR: Miss Moneypenny's resident DJ AVOR is back from Saturday.
SPIN DOCTOR: Miss Moneypenny's resident DJ AVOR is back from Saturday.
News

The Moneypenny beat

26th Aug 2019 10:15 AM

NOOSA cafe restaurant Miss Moneypenny’s is bringing the beat back to Saturday afternoons with Noosa Ocean Beats, featuring International resident DJ AVOR and supporting guests.

Just in time to welcome spring, the first event will kick off on Saturday from 4pm.

Sip on 80s throwback cocktails on the dog friendly deck, lounge, bar or restaurant area basking to the sounds of 80s new wave, synth pop, tropical house and deep house essentials.

Resident DJ AVOR (Germany) has an international DJ and music production career spanning more than 10 years.

AVOR has played sets in high profile clubs all around Germany, the Glow nightclub in Bangkok, beach clubs in Bali and various special guest appearances throughout the East Coast of Australia.

AVOR now calls Noosa home and will be serving a fresh nouveau style of music with his new residency at Miss Moneypenny’s.

He is excited to share the latest tracks that he has produced alongside collections from his recent European trips, with an aim to introduce Miss Moneypenny’s guests to volume one of the official Noosa Ocean Beats soundtrack of Spring/Summer 2019.

Noosa Ocean Beats is sponsored by Stolichnaya Vodka and will feature 80s throwback cocktails designed by 2019 Bar Manager of the year finalist, Alex Lange, as well as the extensive Miss Moneypenny’s food menus, available until at least 11pm daily.

hastings st live music in noosa miss moneypenny's noosa what's on in noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Noosa cinema guide

    Noosa cinema guide
    • 26th Aug 2019 10:16 AM
    TNT’s ready to power

    TNT’s ready to power
    • 26th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    Party animals play RSL

    Party animals play RSL
    • 26th Aug 2019 9:58 AM

    Top Stories

      Schoolgirls to launch drones

      Schoolgirls to launch drones

      News Local teenagers aim high in Fly for Good drone program

      Inspiration to power next Wonder Women series

      Inspiration to power next Wonder Women series

      News A line-up of local leading women will be sharing their business experiences, tools...

      Smoke lingers after overnight bushfire

      Smoke lingers after overnight bushfire

      News Firefighters were called to blaze in ‘inaccessible land’ near Noosa Springs during...

      DATE CHANGE: Looking for late rally of support for flight path

      DATE CHANGE: Looking for late rally of support for flight...

      News Noosa’s last-ditch effort to oppose flight paths has been diverted to a new date...