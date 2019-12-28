The mother lode of Moreton oysters?

Trial oyster reefs are subject to further three-year funding in Noosa.

A NEW study into river diversity in Noosa with Griffith University researchers may confirm conjecture that local river stock was the genesis of the Moreton Bay commercial oyster industry.

The Noosa Biosphere Reserve foundation annual report said oyster diversity is “seen as a major issue in constructing a resilient population given the history of oyster disease”.

“Historically, Noosa oysters were dredged and taken to Moreton Bay for fattening,” the report said.

“It will be interesting side issue to identify if Moreton Bay oysters are really Noosa oysters.”

This will be part of the next phase of Bring Back the Fish funding from Noosa Council and The Nature Conservancy, who have jointly committed $2.4 million project “to fully implement oyster reefs in the Noosa River based on the NBRF pilot project”.

Another NBRF “Big Ideas” project involves a $440,000 project to “bring back the prawns” project with University of Queensland researcher Professor Greg Skilliter.

“The aim is to understand what key actions can be taken to bring back the prawn population in the Noosa River,” the annual report said.

“Prawns feed on the macro-invertebrates in the “benthic” layer at the top of the river bed. Many ingenious small creatures live in this layer and prawns dig into this to find their food.”

Prof Skilliter had undertaken a survey of this layer in the Noosa River about 20 years ago and his research team is now comparing that with the present

“Initial findings suggest a worrying decline in both number and diversity of the food available to prawns,” the report said.

“Anecdotally, the amount of sediment coming down the catchment may be a cause plus any potential long half-life toxins present from a number of sources.

“We can already see that a study of toxins in the riverbed is going to be required and is included in the forward program.

“Prof Skilliter and his team have been asked to complete the assessment and also, if possible, suggest possible causes and solutions. We await the final report with great interest.”