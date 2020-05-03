The Mountain smashes freak world record

The Mountain says the lift has earned him his richest ever contract.

Game of Thrones star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson has broken the world deadlift record after successfully lifting an incredible 501kg (1,105 pounds).

The previous record was held by British star Eddie Hall, who became the first man to lift 500kg back in 2016, The Sun reports.

That lift left Hall with blood coming out of his eyes, but Bjornsson made his attempt look somewhat easy.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the man known as "Thor" - who played The Mountain in the Game of Thrones - carried out the record at his gym in his native Iceland.

The world record attempt has been hit by controversy in recent weeks with Thor not doing the deadlift in a competition.

The Mountain crushed it his world record attempt.

But the lift - that was carried out using a standard deadlift barbell - was sanctioned, with respected strongman official Magnus Ver Magnusson refereeing the attempt.

After two successful warm-up lifts of 420kg and 460kg, Thor then managed to lift 501kg - 1kg higher than Hall's record.

To clarify just how heavy that is, the weight is heavier than a polar bear.

Commenting on his record, a delighted Thor simply stated: "I'm absolutely speechless, so happy and thankful. Blessed. Everything went according to plans, I'm over the moon.

The Mountain did it easy.

"I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point? I'm happy with this."

Thor then called Hall out for a boxing match as he called on his Strongman rival to put his money where his mouth is and sign a contract to fight him.

Asked what his next move will be, he said: "Wow… something new and big!

"Core Sports just offered me a seven figure contract, which is the biggest contract of my life. I've signed it already.

"Eddie Hall has been running his mouth for two weeks now and I now that he got the same deal.

"So Eddie, I just knocked out your record, and now I'm ready to knock you out in the ring.

"Time to put your fists where your big mouth is and sign the Core Sports contract.

"I'm ready. Are you ready, Eddie?"

The entire event was broadcast and streamed live around the world on ESPN.

In addition to his world deadlift record, Thor is also a one-time World's Strongest Man winner, as well as a five-time Europe's Strongest Man victor and three-time Arnold Strongman Classic champion.

Hafthor Bjornsson at the 2013 Strongest Man competition.

The Mountain has finished third or better in the World's Strongest Man competition every year since 2012.

He was knocked off the throne at last year's World Strongest Man 2019 competition when former training partner Martins "The Dragon" Licis won the title for the first time.

His smack talk to long-time rival, training partner and close friend Hall at the end of the TV special was more than just words too.

According to reports, The Mountain is serious about staging an exhibition fight with his fellow strongman champion.

