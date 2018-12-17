The Noosa gym where John Cleese, Pat Rafter trained

Amy and Kym Everett of Frank's Gym Noosa Junction in 2014, preparing for the gym to open 24 hours a day. It also started serving organic coffee and juice that year. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

ONE of Noosa's favourite and oldest gyms celebrated its 39th birthday in 2018 and the whole community was invited to join the party.

Franks Gym opened in 1979 and has become a Noosa icon.

It was opened by Frank Everett and his son Kym now owns and runs the gym and is excited to be celebrating.

"The journey has been amazing, we've had a ball,” he said.

"We've had our tough times but there is a real positive atmosphere here. We are known as the friendly local gym.”

Mr Everett said a major part of their longevity was their ability to adapt to the ever-changing industry.

"Fitness is like fashion, lots of things come and go and you've got to be able to keep in line with the times.”

The gym has more than 1000 members and isn't a stranger to hosting celebrity clients.

"We've had some big names through here over the years,” Mr Everett said.

"We've trained John Cleese, Michael Hutchinson, Mark Webber and Pat Rafter, to name a few.”

Gym manager Kylie Gear said they had a fantastic all-inclusive, family feel.

"Frank's legacy has been carried through by his children to keep that local-orientated and social feel,” Ms Gear said.

"It's pretty awesome to be established for so long and to operate so successfully and this is just an opportunity to thank everyone for their support.”

- Caitlin Zerafa