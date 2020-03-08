The only man at a sold out women’s event, here’s what I learnt
IT was daunting, I won’t lie.
As part of International Women’s Day, a group of remarkable Noosa women came together to share a glass of bubbles, a tasty lunch and their inspirational stories.
As an extremely talented and humble journalist, I walked up the stairs ready to cover the women’s only event with an air of confidence.
Not dissimilar to the captain of a football team walking out of the tunnel leading his troops onto the field.
That was until I got to the door.
I got to the entrance of the sold out event, and just like my football playing mate, I was hit hard.
However the impact was not from 13 oversized, hairy footballers.
But from the confidence, courage and beauty of an energetic room of 60 or so women.
I would’ve been extremely intimidated and overwhelmed if it wasn’t for the sheer fact I was so completely blown away by the level of support these women had for each other.
Each one listened intently as the group of all-women speakers shared their tales of tragedy, triumph and heartache.
These strong, tenacious female presenters covered topics not often spoke about in a public forum, such as domestic violence and near-death experiences.
Irrespective of gender, it was a joy to see a room full of people come together with the common goal to respectfully and completely lift each other up.
I personally don’t think we see enough of it.
Well done to the organisers of this International Women’s Day event and to all those who attended similar events.
I may not be a woman, but after what I witnessed today I’m just proud to be a human.