The only man at a sold out women’s event, here’s what I learnt

As part of International Women's Day, a group of remarkable Noosa women came together to share a glass of bubbly, a tasty lunch and their inspirational stories.

IT was daunting, I won’t lie.

As an extremely talented and humble journalist, I walked up the stairs ready to cover the women’s only event with an air of confidence.

Not dissimilar to the captain of a football team walking out of the tunnel leading his troops onto the field.

That was until I got to the door.

I got to the entrance of the sold out event, and just like my football playing mate, I was hit hard.

However the impact was not from 13 oversized, hairy footballers.

But from the confidence, courage and beauty of an energetic room of 60 or so women.

I would’ve been extremely intimidated and overwhelmed if it wasn’t for the sheer fact I was so completely blown away by the level of support these women had for each other.

Each one listened intently as the group of all-women speakers shared their tales of tragedy, triumph and heartache.

These strong, tenacious female presenters covered topics not often spoke about in a public forum, such as domestic violence and near-death experiences.

Irrespective of gender, it was a joy to see a room full of people come together with the common goal to respectfully and completely lift each other up.

I personally don’t think we see enough of it.

Well done to the organisers of this International Women’s Day event and to all those who attended similar events.

I may not be a woman, but after what I witnessed today I’m just proud to be a human.