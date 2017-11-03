The Pavilion rising to be Noosa People's Place

THERE may be a 'Paris end' at Hastings St - but Noosa Junction is seeing its own 'Paris Central' rising, mid-way along Sunshine Beach Rd.

Local developer Barry Bladon's signature building 'The Pavilion', with its classy black-and-white lines and natural light atrium, has begun to take on some quite high-end tenants in keeping with the centre's up-market aims, but the main message Mr Bladon wants to send is The Pavilion is a retail centre 'by the people, for the people'.

Even the rear entry from the car park has quality signage for each individual shop.

Already, The Pavilion is home to a high-end interior designer, The Collected Interior Noosa, with owner Jan Cormie having worked on multi-million dollar from-scratch designs on homes, offices and yachts.

And there's a hairdressing salon called Time, whose owners uplifted their four-shop business from Manchester and London in the UK specifically to be in Noosa Junction, and whose services will bring a whole new understanding to a simple haircut; a free 15-minute cranial massage is part of their desire to assist and de-stress busy people.

And Noosa Deli, owned by Michelangelo Cecconi, will also open shortly in combination with an Italian restaurant which will have seating in the centre's atrium as well as the pavement out front.

Mr Bladon said he had turned down applications from the likes of medical centres and real estate agencies because he wanted The Pavilion to be an interactive meeting place for Noosa people - and he also wants as many tenants to be individualistic Noosa businesses.

Nor does he want run-of-the-mill chain stores.

However, a high-end women's fashion shop, along with a Japanese teppanyaki restaurant are considering tenancies.

But there are still spaces.

"There are so many talented people in Noosa, much as there were when Hastings St was made famous,” Mr Bladon said.

"And given so much focus is put on Hastings St by council and tourists, I am hoping those creative souls will emerge as tenants in The Pavilion and bring with them a point of difference.

"Their distinctive talents will help re-awaken The Junction as the Noosa People's Place, rejuvenated as a beautiful, vibrant, modern urban environment.”

Mr Bladon said a good quality coffee house would also be a great addition to the "fashion and food” concept mix of The Pavilion.