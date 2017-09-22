The Pavilion to be new Junction centre

A crane puts the roof on to the new Pavilion building in Noosa Junction

LOCAL resident Barry Bladon is putting his money into a great social and business investment.

And he is adding another - major - piece of the jigsaw that is the rejuvenation of Noosa Junction's lifeblood.

A Noosa holiday apartment owner since 1978, Mr Bladon has purchased the 40-year-old former Suntop Plaza building in Sunshine Beach Road at the Junction with his own superannuation - and on Tuesday, an 80-tonne crane was brought in to put the new 'hat' on the development.

"Not for well over 20 years has a construction crane been spotted in the Noosa Junction,” Mr Bladon said.

"It is part of the major renovation of the old Suntop Plaza that will in October re-emerge as The Pavilion.

"Long-term Noosa residents will remember the building with the Noosa Post Office, a bank, two restaurants, and women's fashion and beauty shops, a men's barber, and the old bookshop, all local businesses that once filled the old place.”

Mr Bladon has a vision to turn The Pavilion into the 'centre of town' that location once was.

And he's using local know-how to bring that about.

"The major renovation works on the site are all being undertaken by local business and trades which I see as an important part of helping the local economy,” Mr Bladon said.

"Robilliard Builders are undertaking the work with more than a dozen other local business involved.”

The Junction has in recent months seen a flurry of new and exciting businesses, cafes and restaurants, and night-life spots all opening up.

Mr Bladon's hopes the new building will add substantially as a catalyst for change in the Junction.

"My vision is to re-present the building to the people of Noosa, focusing on food and fashion, a place that locals deserve to have as their own, as it used to be,” he said.

"My plan is to retain its quirky central Atrium, surround it with 10 shops, then in The Atrium make it a meeting place for locals, a modern, sophisticated, beautifully comfortable Noosa-styled location.

"I hope it will once again put the building at the heart of Noosa Junction and attract local tenants, those entrepreneurs, who are creative, distinctive, individualistic business owners that once made Hastings Street great.”

Noosa Junction Association president Carole Tretheway welcomed the reinvestment in Noosa Junction.

"Barry Bladon is transforming the old SunTop site into the Pavilion - reinvigorating the space with a fabulous modern design, in keeping with our village feel,” she said.